Google and Off Launch Mosquito Forecast Tool

With mosquito season ramping up, repellant brand Off has partnered with Google to create a seven-day mosquito prediction tool powered by Google Cloud's geospatial and data analytics technologies. The Off!Cast, as it's called, lets users enter their ZIP code to see the size of a mosquito population in a given area.

Google says this is the first public technology platform that shares mosquito abundance information. The service is available only to US residents, but Google and Off plan to bring it to markets including Brazil and Mexico in the near future. There's no confirmation on whether the tool will be made available to other parts of the world.

"It's an exciting time to be working in the field of insect science as we find new opportunities to combine science and technology, like Google Earth Engine, to be a force for good in our mission to prevent the spread of insect-borne diseases," said Maude Meier, an SC Johnson entomologist, in a press release. Off is an SC Johnson brand. The Off!Cast site is owned and operated by SC Johnson, and in addition to providing the prediction tool, it advertises relevant Off-branded mosquito repellant products.

For the Off!Cast, Google's Earth Engine feeds billions of weather data points into an algorithm co-developed with the SC Johnson Institute for Insect Science and Family Health and Climate Engine to output mosquito population data. That data is then given to a model to create a color-coded seven-day forecast.

Mosquitos infect 700 million people a year with diseases such as zika, malaria, dengue fever and yellow fever, resulting in more than a million deaths. Scientists fear that a warming planet could help mosquito populations explode. Both Google and SC Johnson say preventative data models are the best way to shape human behavior to avoid infection spread.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.