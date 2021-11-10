Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster for all adults Xbox Series X restocks PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans
Featured Sleep Fitness Nutrition Personal Care Parenting Medical

Apple board adds Johnson & Johnson CEO as it makes health push

Alex Gorsky has led the pharmaceuticals company since 2012.

Apple computers

Apple's board of directors elected Johnson & Johnson chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky.

 James Martin/CNET

Johnson & Johnson boss Alex Gorsky will join Apple's board of directors, the tech company said Tuesday. He's been chairman and CEO of the pharmaceutical giant since 2012.

"Alex has long been a visionary in healthcare, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion for technology to the cause of improving lives and building healthier communities," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a release.

Gorsky shares Apple's belief that tech can "improve lives and create healthier communities," he noted in a statement. 

Apple's major contribution in that sector is its Health app, which offers dashboards for activity, sleep, nutrition and mindfulness, and which can sync with your iPhone and Apple Watch

Efforts to expand Apple's health offerings to include primary care doctors reportedly stalled over the summer, with the company seemingly shifting its focus to selling devices like the Apple Watch instead. 

Now playing: Watch this: Apple now makes sharing your health records easier with...
2:28

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.