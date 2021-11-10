Apple board adds Johnson & Johnson CEO as it makes health push

James Martin/CNET

Johnson & Johnson boss Alex Gorsky will join Apple's board of directors, the tech company said Tuesday. He's been chairman and CEO of the pharmaceutical giant since 2012.

"Alex has long been a visionary in healthcare, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion for technology to the cause of improving lives and building healthier communities," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a release.

Gorsky shares Apple's belief that tech can "improve lives and create healthier communities," he noted in a statement.

Apple's major contribution in that sector is its Health app, which offers dashboards for activity, sleep, nutrition and mindfulness, and which can sync with your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Efforts to expand Apple's health offerings to include primary care doctors reportedly stalled over the summer, with the company seemingly shifting its focus to selling devices like the Apple Watch instead.

