Lab asks FDA to recall 40 batches of sunscreen from Neutrogena, Banana Boat and more

Independent pharmaceutical testing company Valisure recently found that 78 lots of sunscreens and sun care products contained benzene, a known carcinogen that has been linked to blood cancer and other illnesses. Of the 78 batches with detectable levels, 40 products were found to have "significantly detected" levels of benzene.

The problem doesn't seem to be rooted in a particular brand of sunscreen, but in certain batches or "lots" produced, Valisure founder David Light says. "It really does appear to be a batch to batch problem," Light says. "We see some brands that have very high levels in some of their products and some of their batches of benzene, and others are completely clean."

The findings are detailed in Valisure's May 24 petition to the Food and Drug Administration to recall the product lots that contain dangerous amounts of benzene. Benzene, an industrial chemical normally found in crude oil and cigarette smoke that can also be used in manufacturing plastic and pesticides, is a known human carcinogen that can cause harm with long-term exposure, which is exposure for more than one year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Leukemia (cancer of blood-forming organs), anemia (a decrease in red blood cells), excessive bleeding and decreased ovary size have all been linked to long-term benzene exposure, according to information from the CDC and Department of Health and Human Services.

Valisure's findings are concerning because there is no safe amount of benzene in any product, according to the FDA, which refers to it as a Class 1 Solvent. However, the agency does give conditional use approval for benzene of 2 parts per million if "use is unavoidable in order to produce a drug product with a significant therapeutic advance." But benzene isn't necessary for sunscreen production. Of the 294 batches of sun products tested, 26 had benzene levels lower than 2 ppm and 14 had levels containing 2 ppm or more -- up to three times the FDA conditional amount, according to Dermatology Times.

"There is not a safe level of benzene that can exist in sunscreen products," stated Dr. Christopher Bunick, associate professor of dermatology at Yale University in Valisure's press release. "Even benzene at 0.1 ppm in a sunscreen could expose people to excessively high nanogram amounts of benzene."

Benzene is a known contaminant in the petroleum industry, Light says, and there are a lot of petroleum products that make their way into cosmetics, lotions and creams.

"In this case it really seems to be a manufacturing contaminant problem, not an inherent problem with sunscreen," Light says. "People should still continue to use sunscreen, I think, is an important message to get across."

In total, 294 sun product lots were tested from 69 different brands. The following brands made sun products (sprays, lotions, gels, etc.) that have lot numbers Valisure is asking the FDA to recall: Neutrogena, Sun Bum, CVS Health, Fruit of the Earth, Raw Elements, SunBurnt, Goodsense, Banana Boat, TopCare Everyday and EltaMD. Some of those products include:

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Weightless Sunscreen Spray, SPF 70 and SPF 100+

Neutrogena Beach Defense Oil-Free Body Sunscreen Spray, SPF 100

Fruit of the Earth Aloe Vera Gel

Banana Boat Kids Max Protect & Play Sunscreen C-Spray, SPF 100

EltaMD UV Aero Broad-Spectrum Fully-Body Sunscreen Spray, SPF 45

Sun Bum Cool Down Gel

Raw Elements Eco Formula Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

CVS Health After-sun Aloe Vera Soothing Spray

Goodsense Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

Not all products made by these brands had detectable levels of benzene. If you own sun products produced by one of the brands above, check tables 2 and 3 in Valisure's petition to the FDA, as well as the lot number on the product itself. If you decide to throw away a product, follow the US Environmental Protection Agency's guidance on disposing hazardous waste. Then be sure to pick up a sunscreen that's not on the list, because protecting against sun damage is still important.

Valisure is conducting additional testing of other sun care products and is accepting submissions of sunscreens and sun care products from the public. If you're interested in having your sunscreen tested, follow the testing company's instructions to send yours in.

"This is obviously a prevalent problem for a variety of manufacturers and a variety of brands," Light says, adding that the FDA will most likely issue a recall for more batches than Valisure requested, simply because Valisure only had so many resources to run its initial test.

"The fact that it's a serious problem is really what we're trying to underscore," he says. "I can practically guarantee you that the problem is much bigger than just those 40 lots that are currently out there."

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.