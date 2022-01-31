Upgrade your workout tracking with $50 off the Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit

When you're having a hard time finding the motivation to work out, sometimes all you need is someone (or something) to give you a kick in the pants to get a move on. Luckily, that is one of the many features of this midrange Fitbit, the Versa 3, which, according to CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana, can "hold its own against some of its pricier competitors." Even at its regular price of $230, the Versa 3 is a good value, and right now at Amazon you can grab it on sale for $50 off. This deal has also been .

The Versa 3 uses trackers and metrics to help keep you in tip-top shape, including a 24/7 heartrate monitor, blood-oxygen level tracking, and a built-in GPS to track your distance and pace on runs. It also compiles all your data into a simple Daily Readiness Score that tells you when it's time to break a sweat, and when you've earned a rest day. Named our favorite Apple Watch alternative for 2022, the Versa 3 doesn't skimp on extraneous smartwatch features, either. With a built-in microphone, it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can set alarms, check the weather and control your smart home with just the sound of your voice. You can also download hundreds of apps from Spotify to Uber, and connect your credit or debit cards for easy tap-to-pay purchases.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.