Save 33% on the latest Fitbits during Amazon's Valentine's sale

Unless your partner is really into fitness, or has expressly asked for one in the past, a Fitbit might send the wrong message as a Valentine's Day gift. But that doesn't mean you can't still take advantage of Amazon's Fitbit Valentine's Day promotion. This weekend, Amazon is offering 33% off two of the latest model Fitbits on the market, the Charge 5 and the Fitbit Sense. There's no expiration listed for this sale, but based on the name, it's likely that these offers won't be sticking around longer than Feb. 14.

There are two different Fitbit models that are discounted for this sale. The Fitbit Charge 5, which you can pick up for $120 right now ($60 off its usual price), is more of a straight-forward fitness tracker, and was a CNET Editors' Choice in Nov. 2021. It comes with a built-in GPS to track your distance and pace, and measures tons of other fitness metrics like your heartrate, blood-oxygen levels and even your EDA (electrodermal activity) to monitor your stress management.

The Sense is the most advanced Fitbit on the market right now, and is more of an all-around smart watch when compared to the Charge 5. It still tracks all the same health metrics as the Charge 5, but also includes a slew of other features, such as a built-in microphone for taking phone calls, a convenient tap-to-pay feature and compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa. You can pick up the sense for $200 right now, $100 down from it's usual price.

