Amazon Halo Deal: Save 45% on This Fitness and Sleep Tracking Band Right Now

Want to get on track with your health and fitness by starting some healthier habits? The Halo Band is a low-cost option that can help give you insights on your journey. The band comes with access to the basics: step count, heart rate, sleep time and sleep tracking are all included. If you want the full spectrum of features, though, you'll have to pay for a membership after a free six-month trial, which is included with your purchase. Normally retailing for $100, you can snag the . This matches the best price we've seen on this tracker.

Memberships will auto-renew after the six-month trial at $4 per month, but the benefits include intensity-based activity tracking, a library of workouts from experts like Lifesum and SWEAT, daily meditations from Headspace, recipes from Whole Foods and much more to help you maintain a healthier lifestyle. Halo can also measure body fat percentage, which is a better indicator of health than weight or BMI alone, giving you a more complete view of your health. It also works with Alexa, so you can get your health summary, activity score and more delivered audibly when connected.

With three sizes and three colors to choose from, you can customize your Halo Band to your exact preferences. And it's swim-proof so you can wear it in the pool, shower or out in the rain without worry. If you prefer a fitness tracker with a screen, the is available now for only $5 more.

