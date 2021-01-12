Energize your home workouts with 1 year of Auro fitness classes for $26 (save $34)

Auro

When it comes to health and fitness, there's no one-size-fits-all solution. What works great for some might be less than ideal for others. That's why I recommend trying lots of different apps and gear and workouts, and even switching between them regularly to avoid getting burned out.

Here's another tool you can add to your arsenal, one that's totally free to try and then extremely cheap if you want the premium experience. For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get a with promo code CHEAP15. Regular price: $60.

To be clear, you can install the app (there are versions for Android and iOS) and take a test-drive without subscribing at all. There's also a 14-day free trial of the full version, but I'd say skip that for now.

What separates Auro from countless similar fitness apps and ecosystems? For starters, the focus is on the audio experience, meaning trainers lead you through various workouts without the need to constantly look at your screen. That's actually kind of great, because squinting at a phone or even tablet during a session isn't my idea of fun. (Onscreen guidance is provided, however, in case you're not sure how to do a particular move. And there are video classes as well.)

Auro provides music for each workout, but you also have the option of connecting the app to Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify if you'd rather use your own playlists. And it can pair with your Apple Watch, Fitbit or the like to give you real-time stats while you exercise.

Workout categories include strength, treadmill, Pilates, rowing, outdoor runs, and spin, plus meditation and yoga. You can filter by difficulty level, duration, even musical genre.

All this adds to an app I find really impressive. Try the free version first, then do the trial if you're not quite sold. But $26 for an entire year of classes? Pretty tough to beat, if you ask me.

Your thoughts?

I wrote a book. It's free right now

A few years back I wrote a short memoir about my experience starting and running a zombie-themed escape room. It's called , and the Kindle edition is free right now! Only for a couple days, though, so if you're interested, grab it before it reverts to the colossal price of 99 cents.

If you enjoy it, a review would certainly be welcome. If you don't, dang, Amazon doesn't allow reviews. (Haha, I kid. That's just the kind of rapier wit packed into every page.)

