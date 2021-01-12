CES 2021: Custom mix your own lipstick with this gadget

L'Oréal

CES

My makeup drawer is stuffed with liquid lipsticks of all colors, but this one gadget could eliminate all of those tubes. The Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Sur Mesure Powered by Perso can mix lipstick shades together into nearly any custom color, eliminating the need to buy a new lipstick when you want to try a new shade.

L'Oréal (the brand that owns YSL's cosmetic line) showed off Perso at CES 2020, and at CES 2021 it becomes a real device that you can buy, starting this spring.

Perso costs $299 and is about the size of a venti coffee with a stylish makeup compact perched on top. Inside is space for three liquid lipstick cartridges -- available in red, fuchsia, nude and orange -- that are deposited into the compact in precise amounts to create a custom lipstick color with the press of a button. You just swirl the colors together with the included brush and apply to your lips. The brush attaches to the side of Perso with a magnet and the compact lifts off so that you can take your lipstick with you for on-the-go touchups.

To pick the colors you want, you use the YSL Rouge Sur Mesure app. There you can select from trending colors designed by L'Oréal and various lifestyle influencers. "You can also choose your hair color and your eye color, and [the app] will recommend you palettes of shades that, based on scientific color data, will most likely will match well to your features," says Guive Balooch, the Global VP of L'Oreal Tech Incubator, which created Perso.

You can also snap a picture of your bag, shoes, nail polish, eyeshadow or almost anything else and create a lipstick color that matches it. And you can get even more granular by picking a specific shade from a color wheel. With the four color options available now, you can make thousands of different shades.

L'Oréal

When I previewed Perso in 2020, I was already impressed. But with the new YSL branding, the final version of the product is even more appealing. The entire device looks stylish, from the slick black base to the compact that looks like a quilted leather YSL handbag.

The $300 price tag might give you pause, but Perso is designed for people who love makeup and already drop hundreds of dollars a year on it. Those customers (myself included) are willing to spend that amount on custom experience like this that both eliminates the need for owning dozens of lipstick tubes and stops you from wasting money on a full-size lipstick in a color that doesn't look good on your face. Been there, done that.

The total cost includes Perso and three cartridges, and you'll be able to purchase separate cartridges for $100 each. That price makes me wince a bit since you can buy a standalone lipstick from YSL for less than $40. In the future, L'Oréal hopes to make Perso available for the company's less expensive makeup lines, which could bring the cost down.

As for a makeup junkie like myself, I'm cant wait to get my hands on Perso now and I hope that someday we get more color choices and less expensive cartridges.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.