Apple's health service efforts reportedly stall as it shifts focus to Apple Watch

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Apple had big dreams for health care in the last several years, but those ambitions have reached a standstill, according to a Wednesday report by The Wall Street Journal. Many of the company's plans to shake up healthcare have had a hard time gaining traction, people familiar with the matter told the publication. The Journal also reviewed documents chronicling these challenges.

The iPhone maker had reportedly planned to offer its own primary care medical service with doctors it employed in its own clinics. To try out the plan, Apple took over clinics geared toward employees and formed teams with clinicians, engineers and product designers, as well as others, according to The Journal. But those goals have stalled as the company has reportedly shifted its focus to selling devices like the Apple Watch instead.

The primary care service reportedly hasn't launched, and a digital health app that debuted quietly this year hasn't had much success attracting users. Additionally, some employees have reportedly questioned the integrity of health data from Apple's clinics that's used for product development.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.