Yummly's Smart Meat Thermometer Is Down to $75 Today (Save $25)

Labor Day is nearly here, and while grilling season is beginning to wind down, there are still several weeks of warm weather ahead for some get-togethers before fall sets in.

Few things are worse than biting into a piece of chicken or steak only to realize it needs more cooking time. Instead, you could rely on a wireless meat thermometer to help you achieve the results you want every time. Check out this Yummly wireless meat thermometer deal, matching the Prime Day deal of just $75.

Just for today, the $100 thermometer is . , but Amazon hasn't noted how long this deal will last, so if you want to take your cooking game to the next level, you may want to act quick.

The wireless leave-in thermometer monitors temperatures throughout cooking and can connect to your phone from up to 150 feet away with a free Yummly app. The app includes assisted cooking programs with presets for meat, fish and poultry. All you have to do it choose which meat you're cooking, determine how well you want it done, and Yummly will tell you when the food is ready.

When you're not using it, just pop it back into its magnetic charging dock. One full charge can power up to 25 hours of cooking time. This deal includes the thermometer, dock, lid, an extractor to protect your hands, and two AAA batteries.