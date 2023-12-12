Your Kids Will Love This Heavily Discounted Ford F-150 Raptor Ride-On This Christmas, But Be Quick

With Christmas just around the corner many of us are on the hunt for last-minute gifts for our kids. And right now Amazon is offering one that takes a great Ford F-150 ride-on vehicle and slashes its price by a whopping 42%.

This Power Wheels Ford F-150 Raptor would normally cost around $485, but if you buy one now before this deal ends, you'll pay just $280, a price that isn't going to hang around for long. This is a limited deal with more than 80% already claimed at the time of writing which means you really do need to consider acting now if you want to put one of these under your tree. You'll just need to have a really big tree for it to fit.

This ride-on vehicle comes in white and has chrome accents, oversized tires, and a lifted body to make sure that it really looks the part, even beside the real thing. There's a roomy truck bed and a working tailgate for keeping things in, and the Monster Traction system ensures that kids can ride this thing equally well on hard surfaces, wet grass and even rough terrain.

In motion, this Power Wheels vehicle can achieve a maximum speed of 5 mph when driving forward and 2.5 mph in reverse, and the whole thing has parental controls so you can keep your kids safe. Throw in the support for power lock brakes and a high-speed lock-out for beginners and this thing has all the features you could want.

