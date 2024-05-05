You Have Until May 8 to Snag Verizon's 5-Year Internet Service Price Guarantee

Pinching pennies is always a great decision, especially if you can do this automatically and on a frequent basis. If you have a high monthly internet bill and want to switch to a plan that's guaranteed to pay for itself, then this Verizon deal might be for you. For a limited time, Verizon is offering an internet package that secures the cost of your service for the next 5 years. To further incentivize you to take advantage of this jaw-dropping deal, Verizon is also throwing in a Target gift card worth up to $200 if you sign up on or before May 8.

This Verizon 5-year price guarantee deal applies to any 5G Home plan, but there are a few differences between what you'll get with these plans. All 5-year price guarantee plans are explicitly for new Verizon Home Internet (VHI) subscribers who haven't purchased or subscribed to a VHI plan within the past 90 days.

Verizon is offering the 5G Home plan for as low as $35 per month. To get this low price, Verizon requires you to sign up for autopay and bundle your internet service with one of their 5G Ultra Wideband mobile plans. Those who don't sign up for these extras will pay $60 per month. With this deal, you'll get high-speed internet downloads, a wireless router, 1080p HD video streaming and the same price on your bill for 5 entire years.

If you need slightly more premium service, you can sign up for Verizon's 5G Home Plus plan, which starts as low as $45 if you meet certain requirements. To get the full discount, you must bundle your internet service with a Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobile plan and sign up for autopay. Otherwise, the plan costs $80 per month. This internet deal offers high-speed internet downloads, a wireless router and whole home Wi-Fi, 1080p HD video streaming and the same price on your internet bill for the next 5 years. Verizon is offering 5G Home Plus subscribers a $200 Target gift card or a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.

To see if this deal is right for you, check the availability of Verizon Home Internet in your area. Residents of the Baltimore, MD, Pittsburgh, PA, Cleveland, OH or Greenville, SC metropolitan areas can't sign up for any of these deals or their corresponding perks. Remember, you have until May 8 to sign up for this deal, so act fast if you're looking for a new internet service provider.

