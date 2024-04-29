World Password Day Deals: Early Savings on Online Protection Are Rolling In

You'll often hear that having a secure password is an essential part of staying protected online. But coming up with a solid option is difficult enough, and remembering it is even harder, especially when you have a multitude of unique passwords across many different accounts. While there has been some progress toward the industry's promise of a no-password future, users still need a way to handle their dozens of login options. But as we approach World Password Day, many services are offering deals, and we've rounded up a few of the best ones to help you stay safe online.

A good password manager can help you in a number of ways, including protecting yourself against hacking and identity theft, keeping track of important documents like insurance cards and memberships, simplifying online shopping and allowing you to always have your password on hand when you need access. Check out the discounts currently available and keep checking back. We'll update this page with any new offers that arise as we approach the big day on May 2, 2024. Whether you're looking for a management system for yourself, you and your family or even your business, keeping track of your passwords is about to be as easy as 1234567.

https://nordpass.com/ NordPass Get 50% off NordPass Premium NordVPN is one of our favorite VPN services on the market, and those same engineers also are also responsible for NordPass, one of our favorite password managers on the market. NordPass offers easy navigation and a number of features that work across all platforms. And it's especially helpful for those needed space for large file attachments. With NordPass Premium, not only will you be able to store an unlimited number of vault items across all of your devices and you get access features like a password generator, advanced multi-factor authentication, passkey integration and automatic sync, but you'll also get password health reports, data breach scanner and monitoring, secure sharing, emergency access and the ability to attach files to vault items totaling up to 3GB. Right now you can save 50% on NordPass Premium, knocking the usual $2.99 per month cost down to just $1.49 per month for a 24-month subscription, billed at $35.76. See at NordPass

Enpass Enpass 25% off the Enpass Family plan While Enpass didn't make our list of top password managers, we did test it and found it to be a solid option for those that would like to store your vault on your own device or via a service like Dropbox or other personal cloud storage options, as Enpass doesn't have centralized servers. Be aware that the app is a bit outdated, but it's otherwise a decent service to try. And right now Enpass is offering 25% off the Family plan, charging just $2.99 per month for the first 12 months of service, billed at $36. It supports up to six members and offers unlimited vaults across an unlimited number of devices. See at Enpass

Keeper/CNET Keeper Get 40% off Keeper Unlimited and Keeper Family Keeper Unlimited will securely store unlimited passwords, generate and automatically fill strong passwords and store identity and payment information. You'll be able to log in with fingerprint and Face ID. You can even use and access your account on unlimited devices. The convenience doesn't stop with password storage. You'll be able to share records securely, have access to support 24/7 and more, all for $1.74 a month ($20.98 a year, billed annually).



Or for $3.74 a month (billed annually at $44.98), you can get Keeper Family, which includes all the features of Keeper Unlimited, but instead of one private vault, you'll get five private vaults for five different users. And that plan comes with 10 GB of secure file storage as well to accommodate the needs of five people. See at Keeper