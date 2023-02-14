Valentine's Day: Grab Some of These Restaurant Freebies and Deals With Your Love

It's Valentine's Day, and what better way to spend it than by giving the gift of discounted meals and heart-shaped everything?

You don't have to break the bank to show that special someone your love this year: Dozens of national restaurants and cafes are offering discounts, giveaways and special promotions like heart-shaped pizzas or doughnuts. These restaurant offerings seize the season of love with dinners for two, all pink everything and all the discounted eats a hungry-but-low-on-cash stomach could wish for.

Check out all the great Valentine's Day deals below.

For more, check out restaurants that give you a reward on your birthday and the best flower delivery services for Valentine's Day.

Auntie Anne's



Auntie Anne's rewards members can get a free original pretzel when they buy mini pretzel dogs and a beverage. The snack chain is also offering BOGO deals on its original and cinnamon sugar pretzels and $5 off any Auntie Anne's pretzel bucket.

Baskin-Robbins



Baskin-Robbins is re-releasing "Love Potion #31" as February's flavor of the month. It includes white chocolate and raspberry ice creams, raspberry-filled chocolate hearts, chocolate chips and raspberry swirls.



A heart-shaped "Crazy For You" cake is also available throughout the month.

Bonefish Grill

Get seemingly all the protein from land to sea on one plate for only $33 with Bonefish Grill's Valentine's Day shrimp and scallop scampi filet. You'll get Baja bay scallops and shrimp scampi with a 7-ounce filet mignon. Oh, and did we mention it comes with two signature sides? Finish off the meal with a warm chocolate lava cake with berries and cream for $9.50.



This deal is available through Feb. 15.

Boston Market



For classic, stick-to-your-bones grub, visit Boston Market to buy one of its hearty meals with a beverage and get the second one free, in-store and online. This deal runs through Feb. 15.

Burger King

If you're a Royal Perks member, you can snag a BOGO Whopper on Valentine's Day at Burger King. If you aren't, you can still take part in the fun with a coupon available through Burger King's offers tab on its app and online.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Four courses for two people for only $65? A true V-Day deal. Choose from a first course of calamari, shrimp scampi or tomato caprese with burrata; a second course of Carrabba's various soups or salads; a third course that includes your choice of pasta, grilled salmon, chicken dishes or steak; and a dessert choice of cannoli cake, tiramisu or chocolate dream. This deal runs through Feb. 19.

Carvel

These ice cream delights inspired by Strawberry Kit Kat Duos from Carvel are pretty in pink and perfect for Valentine's Day. The strawberry-flavored ice cream treats include a Strawberry Flying Saucer and a Strawberry Kit Kat Duos Sundae Dasher. You can also buy a $25 gift card and receive a $5 reward card through Feb. 28.

Cinnabon

Now through March 1, snag a special bundle of two classic rolls and two cold brew coffees for $15. Now through Feb. 19, place an order through the Cinnabon app and get free delivery.

Dairy Queen

Cut into Dairy Queen's new Triple Truffle Blizzard Cupid Cake this holiday. This heart-shaped triple-layer cake has a layer of its new Triple Truffle Blizzard Treat and a layer of assorted filled truffles between DQ's soft serve and chocolate topping. Buy it at Dairy Queen for $13.

Dairy Queen

Domino's



Pick two or more menu items for carryout or delivery for $7 each on Valentine's Day. For a carry-out-specific Domino's deal, choose from a one-topping pizza, Dips & Twists combo or eight-piece wings for $8.



Read on: 14 Perfect Galentine's Day Gifts to Treat Your Besties

Dunkin'



Dunkin'

Come in for the cocoa mocha latte and stay for the heart-shaped brownie batter doughnut. Or get a Cupid's Choice doughnut with pink, red and white sprinkles.



Dunkin' Rewards members can also order an exclusive Brownie Batter Signature Latte.

El Pollo Loco

Buy a $20 e-gift card and get a BOGO two-piece leg and thigh meal on Valentine's Day.

Hardee's

Pick up a heart-shaped biscuit from your local Hardee's on Valentine's Day.

Jamba

Sippable strawberries and chocolate? The ideal V-Day treat. Throughout February, order a chocolate-covered strawberry smoothie through the Jamba app or Jamba.com. On Valentine's Day, take $2 off two smoothies, juices and bowls if you're a Jamba rewards member.

Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's

For Valentine's Day, Jimmy John's has teamed up with TikTok star Yung Gravy to promote its new red velvet cookies, which are only available for a limited time.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies isn't just doing one or two love day-inspired cookies. It has a whole lineup, including red velvet cookies and brookies (brownie cookies), both available as vegan options.



All the Valentine's Day specials are available for pickup or delivery through Feb. 19.

KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken debuted its new Kentucky Fried Chicken Wrap on Feb. 6, and now you can enjoy two wraps for $5 at participating locations. Choose between the Classic Chicken Wrap or the Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap for you and your Valentine.

Kona Grill



Indulge in the finer things on a budget with Kona Grill's Valentine's special of a glass of La Marco Prosecco paired with its California roll ring that gets topped with caviar. The best part is it's only $19. The offer runs through Feb. 14.

Krispy Kreme



Continuing with the heart-shaped food trends (because who doesn't love edible hearts?), Krispy Kreme is pairing up with Hershey's for its love-inspired doughnuts. There's a Hershey's I Pick You chocolate doughnut, a Hershey's double chocolate kiss doughnut, a Hershey's strawberry dream doughnut and a Hershey's chocolate chip caramel doughnut.

Lenny & Larry's

Snag these healthy protein cookies if you're avoiding that decadent chocolate cake this Valentine's Day. Lenny & Larry's is offering 20% off sitewide through Feb. 14 when you use the code LOVE20.

Noodles & Company



Noodles & Company is offering rewards members twice the points throughout February. And since Valentine's Day is on a Tuesday this year, rewards members can dine in and double their earnings.

Outback Steakhouse



Outback Steakhouse

Take advantage of Outback's four-course Valentine's Day special. The special starts at $60, includes a grilled shrimp app, two side salads, two entrees of your choosing (choose from a signature sirloin, grilled salmon or chicken) and a shareable cheesecake. The deal runs through Valentine's Day.

Papa Gino's

Nothing warms the heart more than a piping hot heart-shaped pizza. Papa Gino's is selling small, heart-shaped pies that you can order by phone or online exclusively on Valentine's Day.

Pieology



Visit this pizzeria chain for the pizza, sure, but also for its special red velvet cookie it offers through Valentine's Day.

Portillo's



Nothing is more romantic than a heart-shaped chocolate cake sent right to your door. The Portillo's heart-shaped cake costs $44 and is available while supplies last. Get yours at Portillos.com.

Potbelly



Potbelly Perks members can get a free cookie of their choosing on Valentine's Day when they order an entree. In case you're curious, a red velvet cookie will definitely be available on Feb. 14, alongside the sandwich shop's regular cookie offerings.

Qdoba

Rewards members can take advantage of Qdoba's For Kindness BOGO entree promotion. Sign up for the chain's free rewards program before Valentine's Day to claim this deal.

Romano's Macaroni Grill

Finish off your truffle mac and cheese with six fresh, hand-dipped chocolate strawberries on Valentine's Day for $12 when you dine in at Romano's Macaroni Grill.

Round Table Pizza

Indulge in a large heart-shaped Round Table Pizza on Valentine's Day -- this applies to both create-your-own and specialty pizzas. Plus, score a $5 medium pizza with one topping when you purchase a large specialty pizza at regular price with the

code LOVE5 on Valentine's Day. This promotion applies to dine-in, carryout and delivery orders.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

You're going to pay a bit more for this deal, but it's worth it. Ruth's Chris Steak House is offering Ruth's Chris's Chateaubriand for two now through Feb. 19. Get two starters, an entree, personal sides and dessert for $160 ($190 in Hawaii). Alongside your dinner, order featured wines by the glass, like Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon or Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label.

TGI Fridays

Grab a three-course dinner for two starting at $28 at TGI Fridays. Diners can choose from Fridays Feast ($28), Fridays Feastier ($38) or Fridays Feastiest ($48) entrees, which come with more options as the price gets higher, like a whiskey-glazed burger for the Fridays Feastier option or twin lobster tails for Fridays Feastiest. The deal runs through April 3.

Seasons 52

This wine-and-grill chain is rolling out a special and convenient at-home dinner on Valentine's Day. Enjoy a cooked meal with filet mignon, mashed potatoes, broccolini, field greens salad, two desserts and a bottle of wine for $110. Preorder at least 24 hours in advance at Seasons52.com and pick up your Green Box on Feb. 14.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Pick up a heart-shaped doughnut on Valentine's Day at participating Shipley locations.

Starbucks

Starbucks

On Valentine's Day, order the Pink Drink with Chocolate Cream Cold Foam in stores or through the Starbucks app to get a Starbucks's take on a chocolate-covered strawberry-flavored drink.



On the holiday, customers who place a Starbucks order with Uber Eats can receive 50% off when they use the code VDAY50OFF.

STK Steakhouse

Get bubbly with a glass of Dom Perignon and one caviar-topped oyster for $69 per person at STK Steakhouse.

Sullivan's



Sullivan's "Love at First Bite" three-course prix fixe menu offers diners their choice of salad or soup, cuts of steak varying from filet mignon, a ribeye or a New York strip, and a slice of cheesecake or key lime pie. The fixed price is $85 per guest and available for dine-in, takeout or delivery.

Tastes of Chicago



Taste of Chicago

Lou Malnati's helped originate Chicago-style pizza. Now you can get a heart-shaped pizza from Lou's (topped with your choice of cheese or sausage) and a heart-shaped cookie shipped anywhere in the US for $80.