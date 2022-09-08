Upgrade Your Home With Up to 30% on Select Appliances at Home Depot

There are a lot of appliances that need upgrades. From out-of-date dishwashers to basic refrigerators there's a lot to change when things break down. If you're looking for a sale that provides you the opportunity to save and get high-quality appliances, then this Home Depot sale is exactly what you should check out. Through Sept. 14, you can save up to , including ranges, washers, dryers and more.

If you're shopping for kitchen appliances, ranges on sale can go as low as $498. Need a gas oven? This is $498 (save $151) and has heavy-duty grates, front controls and sealed cooktop burners to make your cleaning experience easier. Though it's $50 more, you can get another for $548 (save $201). It has everything the other model has except its burner grates are made from porcelain enameled steel (instead of stainless steel), there are additional cooktop features such as control lockout and digital display and safety locks. And of course, if you prefer electric ovens, take a look at this for $528 (save $171).

While you can certainly get a budget-friendly microwave, you're probably looking for one with longevity and style. One of the top range microwaves is from for $944. This microwave is a convection cooker that circulates heat that allows baking up to 425 degrees and has a stainless steel interior. But for just $228 (save $171), you can snag a with simple touch controls and cooktop lighting.

Washers and dryers are also another product to shop for with great prices. This is $1898, saving you $801. If that's too steep, for $600 less, grab this for $1298 (save $251). Back when I had an in-unit, this was the one I had and it worked wonderfully every time.

There are several appliances to take a look at, but not a lot of time left, so if you want to take advantage of this sale before it ends, head over to for more.