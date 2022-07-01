Top 4th of July Sales Best 4K Projectors 7 Early Prime Day Deals Wi-Fi Range Extenders My Favorite Summer Gadgets Cheap Car Insurance Target's 4th of July Sale Best Running Earbuds, Headphones
Upgrade Your Home for Less With This Fourth of July Sale at The Home Depot

Whether you need new furniture or a new grill, you'll find everything you need at a discount.

Robin Mosley
Have you been searching for a sale where you can stock up on everything you need to grill garden or work on your next project without spending a fortune? If so, The Home Depot has a red, white and blue savings sale that runs through July 4 on nearly anything you'll need to make your home more trendy and ready for any hosting event.

Gardeners will find deals on essentials such as mulch, soil and even this Ryobi string trimmer for $199 that can cut through heavy weeds and thick grass. If you're looking for a way to stay warm during the cool nights on your patio, this nearly smokeless HotShot Explorer portable low smoke wood-burning fire pit is just $199 (save $50). For fans of home remodeling, power tools are currently discounted across the board. This Ryobi six-tool combo set includes a drill, impact drive, circular saw and more, is just $199 (save $100), while this Dewalt Atomic 20-volt max cordless drill/impact combo kit is $169 (save $60). 

And if you're just here for the kitchen deals, you can save hundreds of dollars on refrigerators, washers and dryers and even dishwashers such as this Whirlpool monochromatic stainless steel dishwasher for $498 (save $181). Want more deals? Head over to The Home Depot for more before the sale ends.

