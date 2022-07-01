Upgrade Your Home for Less With This Fourth of July Sale at The Home Depot

Have you been searching for a sale where you can stock up on everything you need to grill garden or work on your next project without spending a fortune? If so, The Home Depot has a that runs through July 4 on nearly anything you'll need to make your home more trendy and ready for any hosting event.

Gardeners will find deals on essentials such as mulch, soil and even this for $199 that can cut through heavy weeds and thick grass. If you're looking for a way to stay warm during the cool nights on your patio, this nearly smokeless is just $199 (save $50). For fans of home remodeling, power tools are currently discounted across the board. This includes a drill, impact drive, circular saw and more, is just $199 (save $100), while this is $169 (save $60).

And if you're just here for the kitchen deals, you can save hundreds of dollars on refrigerators, washers and dryers and even dishwashers such as this for $498 (save $181). Want more deals? Head over to The Home Depot for more before the sale ends.

More Home Depot deals









Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out our full roundup of all the best Fourth of July sales now.