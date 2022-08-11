Samsung Unpacked: Everything Announced Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Dell XPS 13 Plus Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Cut
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Upgrade Your Garage Space and Save Hundreds With Deals on Storage at Home Depot

Plus, grab safes and workwear for up to 56% off.
2 min read

Home Depot is the place to go for any home improvement projects that you're working on, and every day, it offers great deals on different products. Today, garage storage, safes, and workwear are on sale for up to 76% off. These daily deals could help you create the dream workspace in your garage, secure all of your most valuable possessions and keep you safe while you work. 

See at Home Depot

You'll get free delivery on these special buys of the day, but the deals only last for a few more hours, so hurry while you can. The savings are worth it: Some of these larger items, like heavy-duty storage systems, are up to $900 off today. We gathered some of the best deals of the day, so check them out below.

Storage
Home Depot

Husky 10-piece regular-duty welded steel garage storage system

Save $840

This heavy-duty storage system is the perfect storage solution for all your tools that are in your garage. It's 13.5 feet wide, with cabinets that are up to 6 feet tall. It comes with a lifetime warranty and a matte black finish.

$1,960 at The Home Depot

Safes and home security
Home Depot

Barska steel compact keypad depository safe

Save $15

This safe features a keypad and is made with durable, solid steel construction that is resistant to impact. It can retain two different PIN codes, operates on four AA batteries and includes a protective floor mat to ensure that items are not scratched. The depository safe allows you to slip cash or envelopes through the slot while keeping content secure.

$119 at The Home Depot

Workwear and hardhats
Home Depot

Milwaukee bolt vented hard hat with safety glasses

Save $15

When it comes to workwear and equipment, Milwaukee is a tried and tested brand that consistently delivers quality products. That's no different for this hard hat and safety glasses set, which is now 37% off. The hard hat has a reversible headlamp mount and four accessory slots, while the glasses have fog-free and military-grade impact-protected lenses.

$25 at Home Depot

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.