Under Armour Flash Sale: Score 25% Off Workout Gear With Sitewide Savings

Take your athletic gear to the next level with this one-day sale.

red under armour shoes
Seasons are changing, which means it might be time to update your workout gear. Under Armour is offering 25% off sitewide today, which means you can grab new athletic threads for both adults and kids at a great price. Just use promo code UA25 at checkout. 

Plus, you can also shop sale items at the UA Outlet, which has discounts of up to 50% off over 2,000 products. Considering Under Armour is usually pricey, getting trendy and high-quality clothes at a bargain is fantastic for you and your pockets. 

See at Under Armour

With this deal, you'll find athletic and athleisure wear, as well as shoes and socks, available in various price ranges to fit anyone's budget and clothing needs. 

Women's and men's clothing have the biggest selections overall, but women will have more options between the categories. Kids' categories include sporty apparel, such as bike shorts, tank tops and shorts. And unisex clothing has accessories that will work for anyone. 

Just keep in mind that this promo code expires tonight, so shop soon if you see something you want. And if you want an extra boost to your exercise before you hit the gym, check out our list of the best supplements and our article on the eight best exercises, according to trainers.

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

