Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is Here: Score Deals on Dozens of Products

Ulta has become a giant beauty retailer with hundreds of stores across the United States stocked with premium products, and right now the company is hosting its biggest sales event online and in stores. The 21 Days of Beauty showcases daily deals as well as discounts on other products from now until Sept. 17.

Today, you can score 50% off (save $12), (save $19), (save $17) and (save $12). These deals will only last today, but new ones will come tomorrow so keep an eye out. You can see what's on the event page.

Some products on my radar include the Lancome Monsieur Big Voluminizing Mascara which goes on sale Sept. 2 for $14, Glamglow's SUPERMUD mask for $30 on Sept. 3 and Anastasia of Beverly Hill's waterproof brow pomade for $11. All of these products will be half off, so it's a perfect chance to stock up on your favorites or try out some new products you've been wanting.

All Ulta orders over $35 ship for free, and Ulta beauty members earn points on their purchases. Diamond and Platinum members get free shipping with any beauty steal, and all customers can buy online and pick up their orders in-store.