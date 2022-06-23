Travel in Style for Less With 20% Off Samsonite Luggage Right Now

Are you taking a trip soon and you need new luggage? Instead of dragging along your tattered bags, before you hop on your next flight grab one of Samsonite's bestseller luggage for using the offer code EXTRA20 through June 28.

There are quite a few luggage options that cover a lot of ground for what people may need. Personal, carry-on, medium checked and large checked luggage are all available in different materials. As expected, the cheapest luggage are items such as duffle bags, travel kits and slim briefs.

The luggage on the higher end will net you the harder, more durable luggage you're looking for on your trip. If we start at the lowest price for rolling luggage, this is $80 when you take into consideration the 20% discount. The next roller is $116 and is a that has a charging port. But if you need larger luggage, you can get that too, everything just depends on your capacity requirements.

A customer favorite is this for $128, which has multidirectional spinner wheels for better mobility, rubber corner protectors for wear and tear and it can expand up to 2 inches for more packing room. If you need a two-piece set, this for $320 or this $192 might do the trick. And if you're all about sustainability, then you can check out this for $176.

