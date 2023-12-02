Today Only: Upgrade Your Kicks With This 25% Off Deal at Nike

Nike has styles for everyone, so whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to get you through the winter or want to treat someone you love to new kicks for the holidays, now is a great time to shop. Right now you can take an extra 25% off select shoes and apparel during the final day of Nike's Cyber sale. Just look for the items clearly marked and then use promo code CYBER at checkout to get the discount. This offer expires tonight, so be sure to make your selection soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With thousands of items to choose from, you'll find designs your whole family can appreciate at any budget. Nike's Air Jordan 1 High OG Royal Reimagined men's shoes list for $180, but this deal drops the price to just $135. Or score the Waffle One Leather men's shoes for $73 -- that's a $47 discount on the original list price. And for women, the Jordan Hex slides are down to $25 right now -- that's over half off the original $55 price. Or grab a pair of Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE for $58. That saves you $62 on the original list price. For some products, you'll find that you need a Nike membership, but it's free to enroll. And members even get free shipping on orders over $50.