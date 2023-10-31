Today Only: Snag the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer With $100 Off at Best Buy

When it comes to hair, the products you use can make a huge difference. Not only will the right hair dryer help you get your locks dry before you leave the house, but some are designed to protect your hair against heat damage, too.

If you've been considering upgrading to a hair dryer stylists swear by, check out the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. It's one of our favorite hair dryer models for 2023 -- and right now you can snag one for just $300 at Best Buy, saving you $100 versus its usual price. And if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can cash in on an extra $30 discount on top. But be quick -- this offer expires tonight.

Not only does the Supersonic Hair Dryer boast a V9 motor for ultra-fast drying, but the device is compact and quiet, too. This styling tool also measures air temperature and regulates heat, which Dyson notes will prevent extreme heat damage to your locks and protect your hair's shine. It comes equipped with three speed settings and four heat settings so that you can customize it to your hair, including the level of wetness and how you want to style it.

You'll also get a magnetic styling concentrator attachment for precision styling -- and it will stay cool to the touch thanks to built-in heat shield technology. For anyone wanting to invest in a professional hair dryer, this deal makes it a great time to splurge.