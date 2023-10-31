X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Today Only: Snag the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer With $100 Off at Best Buy

This powerful, compact tool gets the job done fast and can deliver precision styling, all while protecting your hair from heat damage -- and right now you can get it for less.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is displayed against a yellow background.
Dyson/CNET

When it comes to hair, the products you use can make a huge difference. Not only will the right hair dryer help you get your locks dry before you leave the house, but some are designed to protect your hair against heat damage, too. 

If you've been considering upgrading to a hair dryer stylists swear by, check out the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. It's one of our favorite hair dryer models for 2023 -- and right now you can snag one for just $300 at Best Buy, saving you $100 versus its usual price. And if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can cash in on an extra $30 discount on top. But be quick -- this offer expires tonight. 

See at Best Buy

Not only does the Supersonic Hair Dryer boast a V9 motor for ultra-fast drying, but the device is compact and quiet, too. This styling tool also measures air temperature and regulates heat, which Dyson notes will prevent extreme heat damage to your locks and protect your hair's shine.  It comes equipped with three speed settings and four heat settings so that you can customize it to your hair, including the level of wetness and how you want to style it. 

You'll also get a magnetic styling concentrator attachment for precision styling -- and it will stay cool to the touch thanks to built-in heat shield technology. For anyone wanting to invest in a professional hair dryer, this deal makes it a great time to splurge.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Personal Care Guides

Eye Care

Dental Care

Mental Health

Other Personal Care