This User-Friendly Lenovo Smart Clock is 50% Off Today Only at Best Buy

A smart display can be a helpful device to have around the house, but not everyone wants or needs some of the more niche features that pricier models provide. This keeps it simple and focuses on the more basic functions that you'll actually use, and right now you can pick it up at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering 50% off this smart clock, dropping the price down to just $35 (for the black version only). This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET).

This second-gen Lenovo smart clock is a helpful companion for just about any room in your house. With a smaller 4-inch LCD display, it's small enough that it won't crowd your nightstand or kitchen countertop, and with a built-in microphone and Google Assistant, it can add some serious convenience to your day-to-day life. You can ask it to set alarms, check the weather, schedule appointments and more, as well as stream your favorite music and podcasts completely hands-free.

It can also be used to control other smart devices, and is compatible with devices from Arlo, Hue, Nest and Wink, though not Amazon Alexa. There's no built-in camera, so no video chatting, though that may be a bonus if you're concerned about privacy. If you're after a basic smart display that gives you exactly what you need and not much more, this is one of the best values you'll find out there at the moment.

CNET's Molly Price liked the Smart Clock 2 in her review last year, saying, "It's for folks who want a smart display smaller than what Google currently offers in the 7-inch Nest Hub, but who don't need to, say, watch YouTube videos or view camera and doorbell feeds from other brands." Her main criticism was its price -- $90 at the time -- which this sale handily takes care of.