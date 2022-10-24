This Sterling Forever Sale Offers You 20% Off All Rings

Sterling Forever is running a new sale for using the code RING20. This sale gives you access to fine and non-fine jewelry with prices going as low as $38 before the discount.

If you're shopping for simple jewelry for family or friends this holiday season, this ring sale is a nice one since there are over 200 options to choose from. Most of what you'll find during this deal are rings that are in the $50 to $150 range. And keep in mind that you can get almost all of these rings in either a silver- or gold-plated finish (except for fine jewelry).

For a simple ring get this for $42 that has a double stone design. If you want a ring with some texture, then this is also $42. There's this that brings a little flair to your style with a snake pattern for $42. And if you want stackable rings this is $48.

If you're shopping for fine jewelry, it will cost quite a bit more because almost each ring uses small diamonds. While the selection for fine jewelry is small, there are several standouts. Keeping with the snake theme, this $448 is a more sophisticated take on the waverly ring. This is $248 and is designed as a symbol of a connection between two people. While this for $576 is stackable or can be worn on its own.

There are several options for fine and simple jewelry for any budget. For the entire sale, head over to for more.