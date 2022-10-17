This Steep and Cheap Sale Offers Up to 60% Off Insulated Winter Jackets

Steep and Cheap is running a new sale for up to , coats and more for both men and women through Oct. 30. No matter where you're going next, if it's somewhere cold, you'll want something insulated to keep you warm and toasty.

Most of what you'll find will be in the $150 to $200 price range. But you can find things that are even cheaper for your needs.

Both men and women who are fans of Stoic can get a ton of insulated jackets. Right now, this starts at $30. This is the type of puffy jacket that you want to take with you on winter resort days. It's made with a polyester shell and a DWR coat for wet weather protection. The for $32 is also made to protect you during the winter chill. There's also this Stoic that starts at $42.

Stoic isn't the only brand you can pick up. There's also Mammut too. Originally $450, this for women is now $247. It's helmet compatible, so you'll know that your ears can be warm and protected. And there are elasticized wrist openings to seal in your heat. If men are looking for a similar jacket, they can also get the men's equivalent of this for $270.

Other brands include North Face, Mountain Hardware, Patagonia, Backcountry, Adidas and more. And if you need any insulated jackets for your kids, you can pick those up too. If you want more warm jacket options for your next trip, check out this deal at today.