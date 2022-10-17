Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras Apply for Student Loan Relief 'House of the Dragon' Recap 'Rings of Power' Finale National Pasta Day Deals Thumbs-Down on Thumbs-Up Marijuana on the Ballot Cars With EV Tax Credit
Deals

This Steep and Cheap Sale Offers Up to 60% Off Insulated Winter Jackets

There are jackets and parkas for less, just in time for your next hiking, camping or skiing trip.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Two hiking jackets on an orange background
Steep and Cheap

Steep and Cheap is running a new sale for up to 60% off insulated jackets, coats and more for both men and women through Oct. 30. No matter where you're going next, if it's somewhere cold, you'll want something insulated to keep you warm and toasty. 

See at Steep and Cheap

Most of what you'll find will be in the $150 to $200 price range. But you can find things that are even cheaper for your needs.  

Both men and women who are fans of Stoic can get a ton of insulated jackets. Right now, this insulated jacket for women starts at $30. This is the type of puffy jacket that you want to take with you on winter resort days. It's made with a polyester shell and a DWR coat for wet weather protection. The men's classic insulated hoodie jacket for $32 is also made to protect you during the winter chill. There's also this Stoic insulated hooded parka for women that starts at $42.

Stoic isn't the only brand you can pick up. There's also Mammut too. Originally $450, this Meron IN hooded down jacket for women is now $247. It's helmet compatible, so you'll know that your ears can be warm and protected. And there are elasticized wrist openings to seal in your heat. If men are looking for a similar jacket, they can also get the men's equivalent of this Meron IN hooded down jacket for $270.

Other brands include North Face, Mountain Hardware, Patagonia, Backcountry, Adidas and more. And if you need any insulated jackets for your kids, you can pick those up too. If you want more warm jacket options for your next trip, check out this deal at Steep and Cheap today. 

