This Killer Hair Volumizer from Revlon Is on a Deep Black Friday Discount Today

Last Christmas I received a present that changed my hair routine forever: the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 brush. Blow-drying my thick hair has always been a hassle, but the Revlon cut the time it takes to blow my hair dry in half. This Black Friday, you can get the Volumizer 2.0 for $45 courtesy of Black Friday, nearly 35% off its original price.

The hair dryer includes three heat settings and a versatile styling head, allowing the user to tailor the dryer to their hair's needs. Doing your hair can be a long, painful process, but thankfully with the Volumizer Plus, I no longer dread drying my hair. Within minutes, your hair will look like you just got it professionally blown out.