This Jackery Portable Power Station Is on Sale for an All-Time Low Price on Amazon

Between power outages and getting outdoors, having a portable power source on hand has become a necessity for many of us. Whether it's to keep devices charged, to carry a power station for an RV or to have a backup for medical equipment, portable power stations are worth their weight in gold. And like gold, they can come with a big price tag. But right now you can get the Jackery Explorer 500 for $349 on Amazon, a record-low price. The power station is already discounted to $499, but thanks to an on-page coupon for $150 off, the price drops to just $349.

The Jackery Explorer 500 is one of the most portable units out there, with the manufacturer equating its size to a basketball. The power station includes one AC outlet, three USB-A ports, two DC ports and one auto port. It features a lithium-ion battery pack designed to maximize the power. You can also add an optional solar panel to keep the power station charged. Though the price doesn't include this panel, right now on Amazon you can get a compatible, foldable solar panel for $269, thanks to a $30 on-page coupon.

Jackery is a trusted brand when it comes to portable power sources, and recently we spotted the Jackery Explorer 1000 with a similar discount, thanks to an on-page coupon knocking an additional $350 off the price. These are some record low prices, so we don't expect them to last long. If you've been considering a compact, portable charger, it's a great time to snap one up.