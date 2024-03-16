This Is Your Last Chance to Grab an AncestryDNA Kit for Just $59

DNA test kits can give you a better idea of where you come from and provide an extra layer of fun to finding out your Ancestry. Unfortunately, it's not always easy enough to rely on a family member to let you know the family history, so having one of these kits can be very handy if you need the information. Luckily, AncestryDNA is one of the best-known names in the market, and its running an excellent deal that's going to end this weekend.

Ancestry is currently offering you the chance to pick up an entry-level kit for just $59, a deal that saves you $40 off the usual price of $99. There are step-up options on sale as well, should you want to learn a little more and gain extra features: You can get the AncestryDNA + World Explorer Membership for $60 or the All Access Membership for just $149, a $40 and $50 savings respectively. Just be aware that the deal ends this weekend, so be sure to snap it up as quick as you can.

No matter which of the Ancestry offerings you choose, you'll get two main features: detailed information about your family's origins right down to the geographical regions involved, and DNA matches allowing you to organize and connect with your DNA relatives as easily as possible.

Those looking to spend a little more can add additional information to their report, including data on things like military records, how your genes may influence your nutrition and appearance, and a whole lot more.

Note that this deal ends on March 17, so you'll need to take advantage of it sooner rather than later if you'd like to save up to $50 off your new AncestryDNA kit.