This Handy Anker 20W Power Strip Is 42% Off Right Now

Most of us have a ton of devices we need to power whether we're home or away -- and not every hotel has convenient plug-placement. While clunky power strips have their uses, the Anker 321 power strip has a smaller footprint than most designs out there, with a lot of versatility for powering anything you need in a small space. Amazon has slashed the price on this device by 42% right now, meaning you'll pay just $15 to get one of these handy devices for yourself. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Anker's 321 model is compact, weighing in at under 10 ounces. It sports up to 20 watts of power and has a 5-foot long extension cord, along with three AC outlets, two USB-A ports and a USB-C port, to give you a variety of options for powering or charging all of your devices. And its small cube design makes it easy to fit inside of your luggage. The cube itself has a height, width and depth of just 2.2-inches in each direction. Plus, having your AC outlets on different sides means that even when you're using larger plugs, your other outlets won't be blocked. This device also has a low-profile flat plug, so fitting it in harder-to-reach areas shouldn't be an issue.