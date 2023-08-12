X
CNET logo

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily.

This Handy Anker 20W Power Strip Is 42% Off Right Now

Grab the versatile Anker 321 power strip for just $15 -- it's a great choice for small spaces, travel and more.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
The Anker 321 20W USB-C power strip is displayed against a blue background.
Anker/CNET

Most of us have a ton of devices we need to power whether we're home or away -- and not every hotel has convenient plug-placement. While clunky power strips have their uses, the Anker 321 power strip has a smaller footprint than most designs out there, with a lot of versatility for powering anything you need in a small space. Amazon has slashed the price on this device by 42% right now, meaning you'll pay just $15 to get one of these handy devices for yourself. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at Amazon

Anker's 321 model is compact, weighing in at under 10 ounces. It sports up to 20 watts of power and has a 5-foot long extension cord, along with three AC outlets, two USB-A ports and a USB-C port, to give you a variety of options for powering or charging all of your devices. And its small cube design makes it easy to fit inside of your luggage. The cube itself has a height, width and depth of just 2.2-inches in each direction. Plus, having your AC outlets on different sides means that even when you're using larger plugs, your other outlets won't be blocked. This device also has a low-profile flat plug, so fitting it in harder-to-reach areas shouldn't be an issue.  

