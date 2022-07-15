This Greenworks Pressure Washer Is Just $105 Today, Plus More Outdoor Deals

Home maintenance can be a real chore, but it doesn't have to leave you exhausted. With the right tools, standard household maintenance can be a breeze. Pressure washers can help make home maintenance for your outdoor spaces much easier by blasting through grime, dirt and debris. They can be used on patio furniture, vinyl siding, vehicles, driveways and sidewalks, among lots of other things.

Right now are marked down by up to 48% at Amazon, with prices starting at $15. These offers end tonight, so if you're considering upgrading your pressure washer or buying some attachments for your current setup, shop early.

During today's sale, you can get a corded , which includes a 25-foot hose and five quick connect nozzles to help you customize your sprayer for any job, for just $105. That's a $95 discount. Plus it features a folding handle that allows you to save space and conveniently store the spray gun and wand, as well as a no-hassle power switch and a soap-selection dial that make it easy to power up and customize. It even includes dual on-board detergent tanks.

There is also that is more compact. For $111, it also delivers up to 2,000 psi, but it has a smaller footprint than other models. It also includes three quick connect nozzles and a 20-foot high pressure hose, along with 10-inch wheels for easy maneuvering.

There is also an 11-inch that is an ideal companion for cleaning driveways, sidewalks, patios and decks. It's compatible with most pressure washers through the 1/4-inch quick connect attachment, but make sure you're only using it with pressure washers up to 2,000 psi. It's 30% off right now, bringing the price to just $21.

If you are looking for accessories for your existing pressure washer, there's a $15 with different spray patterns that allow you to vary the stream to handle the task at hand more efficiently, a 25-foot for $17 and a durable brass with oscillating action that can help remove tough stains for just $21.

You can find other pressure washer models and accessories by shopping the at Amazon.