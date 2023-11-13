This Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch Is a $150 Early Black Friday Steal

The Fitbit Versa 4 is a slim smartwatch with a six-day battery life and a plethora of health-related features and right now it's available with a huge 25% off as the early Black Friday fun continues.

This deal gets you the Fitbit Versa 4 for just $150, a full $50 off the original $200 price that you would normally have to pay. There are three colors to choose from as well, so make sure to select the one that best fits your look before adding your new fitness smartwatch to your cart.

Amazon's Black Friday deals are sure to be worth checking out, but this Fitbit Versa 4 deal just goes to show that you don't need to wait that long to snag yourself a bargain. You don't need to enter any discount codes and there are no on-screen coupons required here. Just place the order after picking your color and your new smartwatch will be on your wrist in no time at all.

Once it's there, you'll enjoy GPS-powered workout features as well as a 24/7 heart rate monitor and sleep tracking. Your Fitbit will show your daily stress management score, how much oxygen is in your blood and a whole lot more. And it'll do it all in a shape and size that looks great while staying out of the way whether you're working out or actually working at work.

Note that Amazon hasn't said how long we can expect this special price to hang around, so keep that in mind if you're planning on picking up this smartwatch at this price.