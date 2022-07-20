MacBook Pro M2 vs. Air M2 Mi Band 7 Lenovo Smart Clock Sale Kohl's Back-To-School Sale Air Fryer Deals Tech for $50 or Less Nura Next-Gen Earbuds Nothing Phone 1 Review
This Discounted Gift Set Is Perfect for Any Whiskey Lover

At just $47, this makes for a perfect gift.

Is there a whiskey lover in your life? Check out this whiskey bullet gift set that's on sale right now on Amazon. The set, which includes six stainless steel whiskey bullets and two 10-ounce whiskey glasses, used to be $57 but it's now $47 when you apply a $10 coupon on Amazon's site.

Whiskey stones gift set
$47 at Amazon

Though the set doesn't come with any whiskey, it does have two slate coasters and metal tongs. Plus, it includes whiskey cocktail cards that have different drink recipes. The whole set fits inside a rugged and vintage wooden ammo crate, so it's easy to wrap and transport. Even if you don't give this to someone else, you can just as easily keep it as a bar tool to impress guests.