This Anker Portable Power Station Is Back Down to Its Best Price of 2023

Power outages are an all-too-common fact of life and you never really know when you could be in need of a backup battery. And like the old saying goes, it's always better to be safe than to be sorry. One of the best ways you can prepare is with a portable power station, a compact and modern alternative to a traditional gas generator, and right now you can grab one on sale from Amazon.

The online retailer is currently offering 25% off the Anker 521 portable power station, which drops it back down to the . There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long this $63 discount will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With a cell capacity of 256 watt-hours, the Anker 521 is designed to power your small devices like a phone laptop, or just about anything powered through a USB. This means you can stay connected in case of an emergency or just fuel a few devices at your next tailgate. On a full charge, it can completely recharge a phone about 20 times, a laptop about four times, or power a lamp for up to 16 hours.

It's incompatible with any device that requires a more than a 200-watt input, however, so it won't work with a microwave or space heater, for instance. It can be charged through an AC outlet or a vehicle power output, or via a portable solar panel if you don't mind dropping some extra cash. It has two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port and a car outlet, so you can charge up to six devices at a time, though that will obviously drain the battery faster. It's also equipped with an LED light bar so you've got a light source wherever you take it.

Other Anker portable power stations are also on sale right now with . If you need something with a higher capacity, different configuration of outlets or that will work for more power-hungry devices, be sure to check out the entire range of options.