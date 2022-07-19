This Amazon Basics 3-Piece Luggage Set Is Just $140 for Today Only

Thinking about travel this summer? The first thing you'll need is reliable luggage. Swap out your old, worn-out suitcases for this by Amazon Basics. Originally $184, this set is now just $140 on Woot. Act quickly though, the sale will only last today.

The set comes with a 20-inch carry-on bag, a 25-inch bag and a 29-inch bag, so you'll have a full set of luggage pieces to choose from when traveling. You can buy up to three sets in three different colors (blue, black, green). All three bags in each set come with two spacious interior compartments and a zipper pocket, as well as 360-degree spinner wheels, making it easy to move this luggage set through busy terminals.

The bags are made with high-density, water-resistant polyester construction that will withstand wear and tear, especially when they're thrown around after being checked in. Once you've checked your bag, you can still keep your belongings safe with built-in TSA locks.

Read more: The Best Carry-On Luggage, According to the CNET Staff Who Use Them