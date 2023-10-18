X
This $20 Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle Can Help Launch Your Coding Career

Learn the skills you need to begin writing code with this 12-course package for 76% less than its usual price.

Tiny workers use ladders to climb over and work on an computer in a cartoon illustration to represent programming and coding.
StackSocial

For those proficient in coding, opportunities abound. There are an array of employers looking for people who know how to write code. So whether you're looking to transition into a career in IT or want to hone your existing skills, writing code is a great asset. Python is one of many programming languages out there, and if you're just getting started, it's a solid option, as it is often regarded as one of the easier options to pick up. And thanks to an abundance of online courses out there, beginners don't need to enroll in a traditional tech school to learn it.

Right now StackSocial is offering lifetime access to the 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle for just $20. It's packed with information you can access right at home and can save you hundreds of dollars over enrolling in each course separately. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at StackSocial

This bundle includes 12 courses with 130 hours of material covering Python foundations, web development, building applications, automation and much more. From data science to machine learning to application development, this bundle of courses can teach you the programming skills you need to be a Python creator. You'll even learn about best practices, unit testing and plenty more of what you'll need on the job.

And because you'll have access to this bundle for life, you can set your own pace and go back through a topic again while you gain mastery of the subject. Just make sure that once you make your purchase, you redeem your access code within 30 days. 

If you're interested in learning to code, this course can get you started and help develop your abilities so you can pivot to a new career or increase your earning potential in the world of IT -- and all for less than the average cost of a tank of gas

