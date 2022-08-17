Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Android 13 Best Wireless Earbuds QLED vs. OLED TVs Air Conditioners Fitness Supplements Shower Filters
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

This 2-Day Sale at Fleur & Bee Offers 50% Off Skin Care Sitewide

One of my favorite budget brands is on sale with all the skin care you need to transition to colder weather.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
2 min read
Cleanser, toner, serum, eye cream and moisturizer on an orange background
Fleur & Bee

Fleur & Bee has a brand new deal starting today and running through Aug. 18 9:59 pm PT. Using the offer code SUMMERAHOY, any products you add to your cart will see an automatic 50% discount

See at Fleur & Bee

With the discount, the most you'll pay is $54 on a Five-Step routine that includes its signature facial cleanser, rose water toner, vitamin c toner, eye cream and hydrating moisturizer. But, if you want a smaller set, get this Three-Step routine for $31. This set consists of a facial cleanser, hydrating moisturizer and eye cream. Since I've tried pretty much everything on sale, there are a lot of products worth trying.

For folks who need a moisturizer that hydrates, snag this H2 Oh Yeah moisturizer for $14. To give your skin a detox use this Prince Charcoal Detox mask for $13. If you need retinol, skin care users will find gentle moisturizers and serums. Fleur & Bee's Youth Fairy Retinol moisturizer is $18 with .03% retinol that helps smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. And, Fleur & Bee's latest product, A Game, is a retinol serum for $20. With even less retinol at .01%, it didn't cause me any irritation and can be used right alongside Youth Fairy for maximum strength. 

Finally, the last suggestion is checking out the So Clean Facial cleanser for $9. It's the foundation to your entire skin care routine day or night. It lightly foams and cleans makeup off your skin very well. Plus, it doesn't leave your skin squeaky clean after. 

Since this limited-time sale is ending soon, you'll want to take advantage of this deal while you can for affordable skin care that won't break the bank.

Read more: Want Better Skin? Here's Where to Start

Save cash on your favorite facial products.

Scrubs, cleansers and creams all add up. Get the best price on your skin care products when you use the CNET Shopping extension.