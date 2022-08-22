This 1-Day Zulily Sale Takes up to 45% Off Tarte Cosmetics

There's more than one place to buy your favorite makeup. While Tarte isn't running a sale on its website, if you're a fan of the brand, right now Zulily is running a limited-time deal on Tarte Cosmetics for up to 45% off through Aug. 23.
Almost all the items on sale are bestsellers, from blush to lipstick. A majority of the products on sale are individual items, but surprisingly, there are a ton of sets. Starting with individual products, get a Black Cat Maneater volumizing mascara for $16 (save $8). This mascara is made with a creamy formula that adds volume and length to lashes. If you prefer a plant-based mascara, then a Sugar Rush Lash Smoothie volumizing mascara is $12.
Another item that's made to glide right on is this View Glide & Go Buttery lipstick for $12 (save $6). This lipstick comes in three options -- melon, rosy and pink tutu, all shades of pink -- and mimics a balm on your lips rather than a lipstick. And for a waterproof eyeliner check out Black Surfer curl waterproof gel eyeliner for $12 (save $8).
If you're more interested in beauty sets, check out this Best of Tarte must-haves set of four for $19 (save $16). In this set you'll get a Maneater mascara, setting spray, lip mask and cleanser. For $20 (save $12) you can score the Best of Awake skin care set that's formulated with water gel and fruit extract products, including a Sweet hydration moisturizer. Finally, for body butter products, there's the Sugar Rush top-rated treats set for $15 (save $8).
There's much more to get before this sale ends, so if you want nice beauty products from one of the leading brands, head over to Zulily today.