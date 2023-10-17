These JBL Audio Deals Don't Just Look Good, They Sound Great Too

When you think of speakers, JBL is one name that immediately springs to mind. Right now, Woot is offering a handful of the company's wares at deep discounts. But you'll need to be quick because these discounts aren't going to hang around for long.

In fact, the published end date for them is 12 a.m. CT on Oct. 22 or until sold out. The discounts can help you get a maximum of 52% off. None involve entering codes or clipping coupons, either.

The biggest discount is on the JBL Bar 5.1 sound system with a wireless subwoofer. That soundbar setup would normally retail for around $600, but order now and you'll save $250 and pay just $350. That's a great way to upgrade your TV's rubbish speakers for something with a little more oomph.

Looking to get the party started? The JBL PartyBox 110, a Bluetooth speaker, is available with a discounted price of just $285.

Keep in mind that Woot's deals aren't going to be around for long, so any delay means potentially missing out entirely. Not sure where to start with your speaker shopping? Our list of the best Bluetooth speakers should help give you an idea of where to look, too.