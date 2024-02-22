There's Still Time to Snag 20TB of Lifetime Cloud Storage for Just $90

Backing up your files regularly can help keep your data safe in the event your device fails, and cloud storage is one of the most reliable options, as it can be accessed from multiple devices, limiting the risk of data loss. But despite its convenience, cloud storage can get expensive. That's especially true if you pay a monthly fee and add up the cost over the lifetime of your account.

Prism Drive is making cloud storage more affordable. Right now when you get a subscription at StackSocial, you'll get 20TB of cloud storage for life for just $90. That's a one-time fee with no recurring charges, making it an ideal failsafe for your crucial data. This offer expires Feb. 26, so be sure to sign up before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

How does that compare to Prism Drive's usual pricing? You'd regularly pay $249 per year for a 10TB account if you signed up directly via its site. There isn't a 20TB option there right now, so not only are you getting twice the usual amount of storage but you're paying less than half for it -- and you only pay that $90 fee once, making this a pretty sweet deal. StackSocial is also offering deals on lifetime subscriptions to 1TB, 5TB and 10TB accounts if you don't need as much space, but the 20TB remains the best value overall if your budget can stretch to $90.

Prism Drive lets you securely store your files and access them from practically anywhere using your computer, phone or tablet. You can upload just about any type of file, including MP4, JPEG and PPT, and you can preview files in the cloud without having to download them first. Note that there is a file size upload limit of 10GB.

The service uses zero-knowledge encryption to keep your data secure, and deleted files can be recovered for up to 30 days. There's no limit on the number of devices you can use to access your storage drive, and you can create sharable links to safely share files with friends and family.