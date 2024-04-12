There Are Just Days Left to Shop QVC's Massive Discovery Days Sale

QVC's Discovery Days event is still going strong, but drawing to a close soon. If you have not yet had a chance to shop the sale, you'll need to act soon. This blowout event is still offering loads of great deals on a wide range of products from top brands like Nespresso, Arlo, HP and more. Snag huge discounts on everything you need from security cameras to coffee makers, home tech to apparel and even electric bikes for the eco-conscious commuter. Whatever you're looking for, QVC is almost certain to have a solid deal right now. And to sweeten the pot, QVC is giving new customers $20 off any orders of $40 or more -- just use promo code HELLO20 at checkout to score these extra savings.

We've gone ahead and looked through the entire sale and highlighted our some of our favorite deals below. Discovery Days at QVC ends Sunday, April 14, so get your order in soon if you want to snag some great finds before the event concludes or inventory runs out. If all of the discounts weren't enough, QVC is dropping additional deals every day at 6 p.m. ET until the end of the sale event. We'll keep updating this page throughout the sale, so be sure to check back for the latest finds as new deals drop.

EcoFlow Glacier 3-in-1 portable fridge: $900 This three-in-one fridge is perfect for on the go. It has a fridge, freezer and ice maker. You can take your iced beverages, frozen delights and refrigerated items with you wherever you want. This deal also comes with a battery, so you don't have to worry about the fridge running out of power on the road. With the $500 discount, it seems to be worth the investment. Details Save $500 $900 at QVC

Keurig K-Slim and iced coffee maker: $60 This Keurig K-Slim is the perfect coffee machine for whatever mood you're in, as this model can make both hot and iced coffee. It can make 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups and has a 46-ounce water reservoir, so you don't need to worry about refilling after every use. Details Save $19 $60 at QVC

Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 outdoor oven and smoker: $320 Our favorite outdoor grill is now discounted to only $320 from its original price of $399. We love this grill because of its ability to cook pizzas and meat really well. It also has a fairly good smoker. This deal also includes the pizza peel and cover. With summer coming up, this is the perfect time to snag this set. Details Save $79 $320 at QVC

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker bundle: $170 Snag a bundle deal that has the versatile Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine as well as a milk frother, free coffee and a $50 voucher for you to use at Nespresso, so you can stock up on even more coffee pods. Details Save $59 + $50 voucher $170 at QVC

More QVC Discovery Days deals worth checking out:

HP/HALO/EyeVac/GoPowerBike/CNET

How long does the QVC Discovery Days event run?

QVC's Discovery Days event is set to run through April 14, which means you have just a few days left to snag markdowns on some of QVC's most popular items.

What types of deals can I expect to find during Discovery Days at QVC?

QVC offers a wide range of products, which means you can find discounts across many different categories of items ranging from household goods to small kitchen appliances, mattresses, security cameras, beauty products and more. Some discounts can save you hundreds of dollars off select items.