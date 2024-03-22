Advertiser Disclosure
The Tax Deadline Is Approaching and These Software Deals Can Help You File for Less
Sign up with one of these tax software services and save up to 20% off before April 15.
Tax season is upon us, yet again, and the deadline to file is just around the corner. If you're filing for yourself this year, we've put together a tax cheat sheet with everything you need to know. If you want to make sure you're filing correctly, you may also want to look into tax software, like TaxSlayer, H&R Block and others. These services make it easier than ever to file your taxes on time and get the maximum refund available. Some of these services are currently offering deals and discounts to help you get started. Be sure to file before the April 15 deadline.
TaxSlayer has a few options when it comes to filing your taxes. Its Self-Employed plan is super helpful for freelancers and other self-employed individuals trying to navigate finances on their own. Right now, TaxSlayer is offering 20% off filing with code SAVE20.
If you already have a basic idea of how to do your own taxes but still want a bit of guidance, H&R Block could be good for you. H&R Block is offering 20% off its DIY plans. During previous testing, we ranked the company as the second-best option available, coming in just behind TurboTax.
Speaking of TurboTax, this company offers an intuitive user interface that'll help you file your taxes quickly and easily. There are no unnecessary questions. There's a free option for those with straightforward filing needs. However, if your situation is a little more complicated, you may need to opt for the paid version. That said, you can save up to 10% off if you sign up before April 15.
With TaxAct, you can save 20% off federal filings. We know hiring a professional is not an option for many people so this is a good alternative. TaxAct's site is easy to navigate and the company guarantees it'll get you an accurate refund and the maximum allowable by law. This deal ends March 30, though.
