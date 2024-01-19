The Perfect All-Clad 10-Inch Skillet With Lid Is Just $60 Right Now: Save $40

All-Clad cookware is the stuff kitchen dreams are made of. It's durable, heats evenly and looks great flying around a stovetop or in and out of the oven. The catch? All-Clad is kind of pricey. OK, it's really pricey, but not so much during All-Clad's factory Seconds sale, now in full swing. You can bag frying pans, sauté pans, bakeware and kitchen knives for as much as 80% off. We found some all-time low prices on high-end skillets, stockpots and more shimmering kitchen hardware.

There are dozens of great deals but one in particular stands out: All-Clad's 10-inch stainless steel skillet with lid is down to $60 -- normally $100 or more. I've been tracking cookware deals for years and can't remember this versatile kitchen workhorse falling this low before. It's about as useful as frying pans get and grabbed the top spot in our hand-tested list of best frying pans for 2024.

Below you'll find the stellar skillet along with more top picks from the All-Clad Factory Seconds sale -- ends Sunday. Each order carries a $10 shipping fee, a small price to pay considering the savings versus retail tags.

But first...

What does 'factory seconds' mean?

All-Clad "second quality" cookware may contain a ding, dent or scratch, but nothing that will affect its performance. All-Clad

Here's a little more on why these items are so heavily discounted. "Factory Seconds" or "second quality" means the items may have some minor manufacturing defects like a dent or scratch or the branded engraving on the bottom is off-center or missing, but nothing that will affect their performance.

In most cases, the defects are barely noticeable. Some items in this sale are also labeled "damaged packing" (which means exactly what it sounds like), but that should have no bearing on the condition of the All-Clad product itself.

Best All-Clad Factory Seconds deals happening now

All-Clad All-Clad 10-inch covered frying pan: $60 Save $40 There are tons of great All-Clad deals happening, but the 10-inch stainless-steel skillet is the best. Why? It's about the most useful piece of cookware you can buy. The 10-inch size is good for almost any job and it includes a tight-fitting lid. This skillet has a list price of $190, but typically sells for $100. Paying $60 for the sleek and sturdy fully-clad frying pan is a proper steal. The 12-inch version of the same pan is down to $100. $60 at Home & Cook Sales