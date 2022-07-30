The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch Fitness Tracker Is Down to $105

If you're looking for a high-quality smartwatch and fitness tracker that won't break the bank, the is a great option. This Fitbit alternative shares many of the same features for a fraction of the cost. And right now you can save $15 on Amazfit's GTS 4 Mini smartwatch at Amazon, meaning you'll pay just $105, when you clip the on-page coupon.

This smartwatch has many of the same features as the more expensive Fitbit, including heart rate and blood-oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and activity tracking. It features a 1.65-inch HD full color AMOLED display that you can personalize with Always-on display options, over 50 watch faces, the ability to customize your widgets and more.

The GTS 4 Mini can track sports data for more than 120 sports, with some smart recognition for activities like walking, running, cycling, treadmill, elliptical and more. It also supports five satellite positioning systems to track your outdoor activities with precision. It's even water-resistant, with a grade of 5 ATM, so you can swim at the pool or beach and track your swimming data. Plus, the GTS 4 Mini is lightweight, making it comfortable enough to wear all day long.

Notifications for calls, texts and more will come straight to your wrist when you pair this device with your phone. It is compatible with both Android and iOS. You can also use just your voice to set alarms and timers, create reminders, check the weather, control your compatible smart home devices and more using the built-in Amazon Alexa virtual assistant.

And because it gets about 15 days of battery life on average, depending on which features your utilize, and up to 45 days of battery life on battery saver mode, this power-packed fitness tracker and smartwatch can help you stay connected on the go. At just over $100, this is a solid option for budget-conscious buyers.