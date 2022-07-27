Tame Your Turf With Up to 43% Off These Chainsaws and Trimmers

Chainsaws and trimmers are the perfect tools for keeping your outdoor space tidy. Having the right tools are essential so that you can tackle any job, no matter how tough.

Woot has by up to 43% on popular brands like Greenworks, Black and Decker and Worx. Prices start as low as $35, but these deals will disappear tonight, and some models have already sold out, so shop early to have the best selection.

This is 43% off right now, meaning you'll pay just $57. It comes with a battery and charger, too, and features a variable speed trigger, a three-position pivoting head and an adjustable cutting width from 10 to 12 inches. It also comes equipped with an edging mode thanks to a 90-degree rotating head.

If you're looking for more bang for your buck, consider getting the Black and Decker combo set. It's 40% off right now and includes the and a . It has an auto feed system for trimmer line as needed and converts between trimmer to wheeled edger in seconds. Then your blower can clear away your dirt, debris, clippings and more. It moves air at up to 120 miles per hour and has a variable speed motor as well so you can tackle tough jobs or have a more gentle clean around flower beds and other sensitive areas. They have interchangeable batteries, so you can swap between the two as needed. You can save $75 and snag it for just $110 right now.

For $190, you can get a 48-volt , along with two batteries and a dual port rapid charger from Greenworks. That's a savings of $50 off the list price. It's lightweight can be used to cut trees and limbs with a diameter of up to 26 inches. If you have a lot of trees, this will serve you well. Both batteries can fully charge in two hours and a single charge can deliver up to 150 cuts on a standard 4x4.

Be sure to check out the to see all the options available so that you can find the right tools for your yard and your budget.