Take Your Tunes Anywhere With Up to 44% Off Portable JBL Speakers

If you're in the market for a Bluetooth speaker you can take on the go, you'll want to make sure it can handle anything and everything the world might throw at it. JBL makes some of our favorite rugged portable speakers, and right now at Woot, you can pick up select models for up to 44% off. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.

JBL's Charge speakers have frequently earned a spot on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers of the year, thanks to their durable design and impressive sound for the size. The you see at this sale is now a generation old, but still boasts impressive specs like an IPX7 waterproof rating and 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, and is a great value at $100, which saves you $80 compared to the usual price.

Or, if you're looking for a speaker with a little more punch, you could pick up the JBL PartyBox 110, one of our favorite Bluetooth boom boxes for 2022. At 23 pounds, it's not quite as portable as the Charge 4, but it does boast 160 watts of sound, adjustable bass levels, 12 hours of playtime, and it's equipped with built-in LED lights with tons of different settings to help turn anywhere into party central. The is on sale for $100 off, dropping the price down to $300.

If you don't want to spend quite as much, the original portable speaker is also on sale for $260, $90 off the usual price. It delivers a slightly lower 100 watts of sound, and has half of the battery life of the PartyBox 110 above, but it also comes with its own wireless microphone that's great for karaoke or making announcements. And both PartyBox speakers have an IPX4 water-resistance rating, which means they're protected against splashing and light rain, so there's no need to worry about taking them to the beach or pool.