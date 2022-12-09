Take an Extra 30% Off Markdowns at Kate Spade's End-of-Season Sale

Want to grab a gift that works for the person who loves handbags? Then check out this deal from Kate Spade, where you can take an . When you use the code 30OFF through Dec. 20, apparel and accessories that are up to 50% off markdowns will get an additional discount.

While there are shoes, clothing and jewelry you can pick up during this offer, handbags and wallets are always some of the best items to pick up at Kate Spade.

While you can certainly get a regular all-day tote from Kate Spade, this "new and improved" version has a zipper. You can get the for $115. Have a little fuzzy fun with this for $256. This fuzzy shoulder bag has an optional crossbody strap that fits the current iPhone and a large wallet.

Do you want to stick with the faux fur theme? If so, get a little festive with this for $237. This Pine Grove-colored bag comes with faux fur and smooth leather trim. There's an interior zip pocket and card slot, and it fits the current iPhone. And if you're looking for a nice wallet, grab this for $139 that has an interior zip and slip pocket, six card slots and an exterior slip pocket.

Other options during this sale include a for $183, for $167 and the for $118.

There are plenty of deals available to you for deeply discounted prices. All you need to do is head over to to get it before the sale ends.