Take an Extra 20% Off Handbags, Jewelry and More at Kate Spade

Kate Spade is back, and right in time for fall. Starting today and running through Sept. 24, everything on sale is getting an extra using the promo code SURPRISE20. Considering the sheer number of handbags, wallets, backpacks and more on sale, you'll absolutely find a few gems or two that will make your outfits pop or even something that would make a great gift for the upcoming holiday season.

Of the 600 products on sale, you'll obviously find that handbags have the most representation. While there are classic options worth buying for your everyday styles, the nice thing about Kate Spade sales are the playful and sophisticated patterns too.

If you want a patterned print, check out this $124 . This handbag can hold your most important items such as your phone, wallet and keys, while offering an untraditional animal print pattern. With the fall bringing cooler temperatures and vibrant leaf colors, match your purse with the changing weather with this for $79. Other nice options include this colorblock for $95 and this $119 for the Disney adult in your life.

If you're looking for something outside of Kate Spade handbags, you can also check out the brand's other fashion products, including its jewelry. The pieces on sale are all fairly simple and work with a casual or work outfit. Try this $23 that features a faux pearl that adds a touch of class to your outfit. While these add a pop of color to your ears, all for $12.

There are numerous styles and colors available, you just have to head over to to take advantage of this deal today.