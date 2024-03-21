Take Advantage of This Free Tax Filing Opportunity With Esusu

Tax season is well underway, and while you still have time to file before the deadline on April 15, it's a good idea to start soon. If you're not sure which tax software to use, consider signing up with Esusu and file your taxes for free this year. Esusu is probably best known for rent reporting, which helps renters build credit. But now the brand has partnered with April, an IRS authorized e-file provider and AI-powered tax software company, for tax filing assistance.

April aims to make the process of self-preparing your taxes easy by skipping questions that don't apply to your tax situation. Not only does Esusu guarantee your maximum refund, but you'll also have access to unlimited live chat support. You can even upload your previous year's tax return or W-2 forms and the service will prefill your data, which should make things simpler. In fact, according to April, the average time to file last year was just 40 minutes. And you won't have upsells for extra charges or add-ons with this self-prep system.

Current Esusu customers can sign up for April through their Esusu Resident Portal account. But anyone can create an Esusu account to get access to April for tax filing through the Renter's Marketplace. Additionally, Esusu is giving $10 gift cards to the first 1,000 people who file.

If you find an error in the tax preparation that entitles you to a larger refund (or smaller liability), Esusu will refund any fees paid to use the service to prepare that return and you may use the service to amend your return at no additional charge. Just note that to qualify, the larger refund or smaller tax liability must not be due to differences or inaccuracies in data supplied by you, your choice not to claim a deduction or credit, positions taken on your return that are contrary to law or changes in federal or state tax laws.

Read more: Got Tax Questions? Do This Before Calling the IRS