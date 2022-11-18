Take $25 Off Every $100 You Spend at Bloomingdale's

If you're a big fan of shopping at Bloomingdale's for your holiday gifts, you can do so with savings in mind, because right now you can through Nov. 21. And if you're a Loyalists member, you'll also get a $25 reward for every $100 you spend (if you're not signed up, you can for free).

This sitewide sale has deals across women, men, beauty, home, jewelry and kids. Keep in mind in order to get this deal, you have to purchase items that are tagged with "Take $25 off every $100." When you do, the discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

While you're shopping, you'll notice that some items have a slight difference with the deal offer presented. Certain products on sale that are already $100 or more might be tagged with "Take $25 off every $200." So fans of La Mer for example, would have to buy two half-ounce jars of (or just one 1-ounce jar) to get it for $175.

However, the vast majority of sale items don't adhere to this rule, so you can treat yourself to a pricier item or two.

For the entire sale, head over to for high-end gifts for yourself or a loved one.