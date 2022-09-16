Take 20% Off Purchases of $150 or More During Bluemercury's Anniversary Celebration

Do you have money to spend on beauty? Are you looking for top products with maximum results? If so, Bluemercury's anniversary celebration gives you using the offer code HAPPY20. This anniversary celebration runs through Sept. 22 and is specifically for BlueRewards members. If you're not a BlueRewards member, don't let that deter you because you can sign up for a rewards account for free.

Unlike sales from other retailers, this one from Bluemercury gives you the option to get high-end and budget-friendly beauty products. Brands such as Augustinus Baber, Olaplex, Skinceuticals and more will see a drop in price, and you'll walk away with your favorite products.

Achieve the ultimate makeup look by using BeautyBlender's for $20. Want the original? You can snag this award-winning for $20 as well. Need something to get powder on your face? Then try for $15. For better skin outside of the shower, try that gently exfoliates your skin for $88. And follow up with Tata Harper's $120 to lock in moisture.

Beyond these brands, you can check out other items that will support anti-aging, brightening, color enhancing and color correcting. There are over 800 products to shop for starting at $7 up to $500.

No matter what you need, you can find it here for less during this anniversary celebration. For the entire sale, check out today.