Apple Watch Series 8 Review iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review iPhone 14 vs. Its Top Rivals Cheap Wireless Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review Best iPhone 14 Cases Overwatch 2
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Take 20% Off Purchases of $150 or More During Bluemercury's Anniversary Celebration

There are sunscreens, toners, moisturizers and more on sale today.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Three different sunscreens on an orange background
Bluemercury

Do you have money to spend on beauty? Are you looking for top products with maximum results? If so, Bluemercury's anniversary celebration gives you 20% off a purchase of $150 or more using the offer code HAPPY20. This anniversary celebration runs through Sept. 22 and is specifically for BlueRewards members. If you're not a BlueRewards member, don't let that deter you because you can sign up for a rewards account for free. 

See at Bluemercury

Unlike sales from other retailers, this one from Bluemercury gives you the option to get high-end and budget-friendly beauty products. Brands such as Augustinus Baber, Olaplex, Skinceuticals and more will see a drop in price, and you'll walk away with your favorite products. 

Achieve the ultimate makeup look by using BeautyBlender's BeautyBlender Pro for $20. Want the original? You can snag this award-winning blender for $20 as well. Need something to get powder on your face? Then try BeautyBlender's Power Pocket puff for $15. For better skin outside of the shower, try Tata Harper's regenerating cleanser that gently exfoliates your skin for $88. And follow up with Tata Harper's $120 body oil to lock in moisture.

Beyond these brands, you can check out other items that will support anti-aging, brightening, color enhancing and color correcting. There are over 800 products to shop for starting at $7 up to $500.

No matter what you need, you can find it here for less during this anniversary celebration. For the entire sale, check out Bluemercury today.

Save cash on your favorite facial products.

Scrubs, cleansers and creams all add up. Get the best price on your skin care products when you use the CNET Shopping extension.